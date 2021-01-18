People Are Making Chocolate Brownie Scotch Eggs During Lockdown Makes_by_megs/_khcx/Instagram

Lockdown has seen more people taking up cooking as a hobby. While most have tried their hand at something like sourdough, some have pushed the boat out with chocolate brownie scotch eggs.

Scotch eggs and chocolate brownies are both broadly loved, and some people have had the ingenious idea of combining the savoury and sweet treats. It’s worth noting that although the conventions of a scotch egg are present in this hybrid food, it’s mainly a sugar-filled treat that skips on the meat and egg.

Advert 10



This sweet trend has seen people experiment with Creme Egg centres as well as more exotic chocolates. On the back of the versatility of the new kind of scotch egg, sugary cooks have seen the product fly off the shelf, and it appears to be becoming an increasingly popular Easter treat.

Megan, of Makesbymegs, explained the reaction to their version of a chocolate scotch eggs to Tyla:

Since making these Scotch Egg Brownies a few weeks ago the response has been huge! A scotch egg that’s chocolate?! What isn’t to love!

Advert 10

I wanted to create something new for my customers and these have gone down a treat, they’re so easy and yummy to make, once you make one you won’t stop!

Fortunately, for those who want to try their hand at making the dish themselves, the chocolate brownie scotch eggs are relatively simple to make.

Advert 10

Check out the video below for an example of how to create the Easter treat:

The recipe will undoubtedly be too sweet for some, but for those who love to eat chocolate at Easter, this may be the perfect addition to the holiday.