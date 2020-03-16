People Are Making Fake Phone Calls On TikTok For Women To Use When Alone In Taxis

TikTok taxi @graceighwells/TikTok

Everybody should feel safe when getting into a taxi, confident that they will be taken to their destination without incident, harassment or worse.

Sadly, that’s not always the case, and many people can feel uneasy getting into a cab and putting their safety in the hands of the stranger behind the wheel. Thankfully, some clever TikTok users have come up with an ingenious method to combat this.

Many women can relate all too well to feeling that pang of fear when waving off a friend after a night out, watching the taxi drive off into the darkness of the road ahead.

Now, TikTok users are looking out for each other in a very smart and innovative way, creating fake conversation videos that passengers can play if they’re feeling at all anxious during a taxi ride.

The conversations sound brilliantly realistic, with the ‘friend’ on the other end telling the passenger to hurry up. One insists, ‘I have your location on and I can see you’ve just got into the car’, before stating that a male friend would be heading outside to wait for them.

Another video cleverly enquires about the passenger’s boyfriend, who is ‘training to be a police officer’, after pointedly letting them know that more than one person has their location.

Some have English accents, while others have American accents, and many leave plenty of room for realistic and natural sounding improvisation.

Many people have applauded this trend, and have expressed gratitude towards those who have cared enough about the safety of others to create such videos.

One person commented:

I hate that we have to use these at all, but these teens are so f*cking smart for this.

Another tweeted:

I’m loving this trend. I have my location shared with three people at all times for safety. Highly advise everyone not only pretend to have your location shared, but also have it shared for real. These videos are awesome. Gen Z kicks ass. Sincerely,

A millennial.

Remember, always have your phone charged when you’re getting a cab ride and make sure to book your taxi ride either online, by phone, or through a mini-cab office. Always get out of the vehicle if you feel in any way uncomfortable with the situation.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.