People Are Only Just Discovering The Decade Is Not Over Yet

It all comes down to how we talk about time spans. With few exceptions, we usually think about centuries and millennia as numbered entities, counted up from year AD 1, such as “the 21st century” or ‘the third millennium.’

Decades, however, are commonly categorized based on the year numbers. For example, we say ‘the eighties’ instead of ‘the 199th decade’.

Similarly, the upcoming decade is technically the 203rd decade, but we call it “the twenties.” According to this common definition, decades generally encompass the time span from years ending with 0 to years ending with 9, such as 2020 – 2029.

By the way, the same could technically be said about centuries and millennia. It is factually correct to say that ‘the 1900s’ began on January 1, 1900, just like New Year’s Day 2000 kicked off ‘the 2000s’.

It’s just much more common to call these time spans the 20th and 21st centuries—and they began in 1901 and 2001, respectively.