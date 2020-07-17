People Are Paying To Hear A Woman Fart In ASMR Pixabay/Shutterstock

Farts can be both funny and gross, but one thing I’ve never considered them to be is relaxing. Apparently not everyone feels the same, though, because one woman is selling the sounds of her expulsions for ASMR purposes.

Advert

For those who don’t know, ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and refers to a tingling sensation people sometimes get from hearing certain noises, like whispering, the sound of hair being brushed, or the crinkle of paper.

There’s a whole range of ASMR videos out there, but the noises are typically made with a person’s mouth or hands, rather than their bum.

Goosebumps Pixabay

There’s obviously a market for farts, though, because Japanese voice actor Kotori Hino has released an hour-long audio file, which is made up a series of gassy clips, including ‘A Toot to Get Things Started, A Clenched Fart, Farting Inside a Sack, Farting in the Bathtub and Resisting the Urge to Fart While Masturbating’.

Advert

To help contextualise the farts, Hino has included an added clip, which involves ‘looking back at the recording’.

The voice actor apparently fuelled her farts by eating ‘a whole bunch of sweet potatoes’, with the producers saying: ‘You’ll be amazed that a woman with a voice this cute can fart like this!’

Fart Pixabay

At the time of writing, July 17, the file has been downloaded 358 times and has received a solid rating of 4.58 from 59 of the customers.

But how much does it cost to hear farts, I hear you ask? Well, it’s free if you want to listen to your own, but buying Hino’s will set you back 1,320 yen (£10).

Those who ‘love farts’ are encouraged to enjoy the file ‘by all means’, so whether you’re in it for the ASMR or just out of curiosity, at least you know where to go if you ever feel the need to hear some farts.