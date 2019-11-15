People Are Putting Up Weed Christmas Trees To Celebrate The Holiday Season

simonebonaret93/stoned254/Instagram/eBay

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and for some people this will undoubtedly involve kicking back happily by the fire with a bag of something other than presents.

While many of us will begin busily baking gingerbread snowmen, others will simply be getting baked. And what better way to celebrate this alternative festive leaf than investing in a marijuana themed Christmas tree?

Conifers are known for being evergreen all year round, and this is something your keen recreational stoner can certainly relate to. Who’d have thought, it turns out ganja leaves look kind of pretty when decked out with fairy-lights.

Of course, December isn’t quite here yet, but little sprigs of Yuletide cheer are starting to spring up everywhere.

I’m currently living in the centre of what is increasingly becoming a Mancunian North Pole with added bratwurst and wouldn’t be surprised at this stage if Father Christmas rocked up for a cheeky Baileys and hot chocolate before the busy month ahead.

And this good cheer has spread to those who prefer a joint over a £7 bag of mini pancakes, with many sharing their ‘weed trees’ via social media.

These are, you’ve guessed it, Christmas trees which pay tribute to the owner’s love of trees, complete with artificial – or indeed very real – leaves. Some are small, decorated potted plants, while others are opting for mammoth living room tributes to all things Mary Jane.

For those who want to make their love of grass obvious to all festive visitors who cross their threshold, they could do worse than The original Weed Christmas Tree™; a six to seven foot monstrosity crafted from ‘realistic marijuana leaves’.

According to the product description:

This Pot Leaf Christmas tree will “light up” the room and put your mind in the right head-space for holiday cheer. You’ll be able to relax and giggle at the marijuana leaves and decorate it as you please. This alternative Christmas tree is perfect for personal top shelf life at home or as a medical dispensary decoration. Green Wishes and Happy Holidaze!

The tree has previously been sold via ebay’s Christmas shop, and via costumeish.com.

It currently appears to be out of stock, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out if this would indeed make your wishes come true.

Of course, if you’re after something more subtle then you could always browse Etsy’s winter wonderland of weed-themed decorations; all small enough to hide when more traditional family members rock up.

Merry pre-Christmas rush to anyone who is still searching for their perfect tree, whatever leaves you may choose.

