People Are Quitting Their Jobs Instead Of Giving Up Working From Home

PA Images

As life begins to return to normal, not everyone is keen to get back to the way things were.

Only around 28% of US office workers are currently back in the workplace, but demands for things to return to pre-pandemic ways are only growing as vaccinations continue to roll out across the country.

However, a recent survey suggests employers who force their staff to get back to the office might quickly find themselves having to find new workers, with as many as 39% of people saying they would quit their job if they were no longer allowed to work from home.

vladakarpovich/Pexels

For some, the daily grind is over for good, with a growing number of employees having already quit their jobs rather than stopping working from home.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Portia Twidt, a 33-year-old compliance specialist from Georgia, said she’d taken a job in February with the promise of remote work, but in recent months had felt herself and fellow employees being dragged back into the office by her bosses.

‘They feel like we’re not working if they can’t see us,’ she said of attempts to force staff to return to the office. ‘It’s a boomer power-play.’

For Twidt, the final straw was being asked to drive in to work for a five-minute meeting. ‘I had just had it,’ she said. She’s since been able to find another job that is happy for her to work from home on a permanent basis.

According to Bloomberg, employees enjoying the greater flexibility of working from home are increasingly clashing with bosses who see workplace culture as necessary for productivity and oversight. In a recent conference, JP Morgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon complained that allowing staff to work away from the office did not work ‘for those who want to hustle.’

PA Images

But for many people, the pandemic has been a wake up call that the hustle isn’t necessary. Gen Z employees are even more keen to abandon the commute for good, with as many as 49% saying they’d quit over a lack of flexible working conditions.

Avoiding having to travel into work was the top reason given for wanting to work from home, but it’s not just about time and wellbeing either. The survey found that on average, people estimated they could save around $5,000 per year by working remotely.

‘If you’re a company that thinks everything’s going back to normal, you may be right’ says Anthony Klotz, a management professor at Texas A&M University. ‘But it’s pretty risky to hope that’s the case.’

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

