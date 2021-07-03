People Are Revealing The Things They Only Found Out Embarrassingly Late In Life

The Walt Disney Company/Columbia Pictures

We were all told white lies by our parents as kids, but it seems some people didn’t cotton on to the fact they were lies until much later in life.

People have taken to Reddit to share their hilarious stories, and if you’re needing a laugh today, this is the place to get one.

Now, we were all told as kids not to pee in swimming pools, right? There was always that fear that the dreaded blue colouring would emerge, embarrassing the person that did it. However, one Redditor found out as an adult this isn’t actually a thing.

They wrote on the thread, ‘There’s no chemical in the pool that reveals pee. A buddy and I were talking about it and we both realized at the same time that neither of us have actually SEEN it. We looked it up and felt dumb as hell.’

Meanwhile, someone else discussed how for a long time they thought that hair grew from the bottom of your hair, not the scalp.

They explained:

I truly believed that for the longest time that hair grew from the ends of the strands, not from the scalp. When I was 13 I asked my friend who had dyed her hair what she was going to do when the ends grew her natural colour. Didn’t hear the end of it. My stupidity still pains me to this day.

Another person said that when they found out Father Christmas wasn’t real, they automatically thought reindeer weren’t real either. They believed this up until their adult years until they saw the animal in the flesh.

PA

Replying to the question of, ‘What basic, children’s-age-level fact did you only find out embarrassingly later in life?’, they said, ‘Reindeer are a real animal. When I found out about Father Christmas I thought that meant reindeer weren’t real. I was very much an adult when I was very confused (and excited) to see one in real life.’

Linking back to white lies told by parents, another person said their mum had told them the car wouldn’t start unless everyone had their seatbelts on; something they believed to be true until they were 22 years old.

Responding to the confession, another Redditor wrote, ‘Please keep the truth to yourself around every child I drive places. (Also don’t tell them it’s not illegal for anyone under 18 to peel a banana in a car.)’

Does this mean my face won’t really get stuck if the wind changes direction?

