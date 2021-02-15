People Are Selling Their Ex’s Laptops And Watches On This Depop Account

kedaipernahsayang/Instagram

What people don’t tell you about break-ups is just how much of the other person’s stuff you will have inevitably accumulated by the time you have that final farewell conversation.

Now, the decision of what to do with these emotionally charged objects has become a little easier thanks to Kedai Pernah Sayang, who runs the Once-Loved Store, a Depop account where people flog their ex’s possessions.

A quick glance over the Once-Loved Store’s Instagram account, and it would appear that all manner of things are being sold, from shoes to perfume, jewellery to polaroid cameras.

kedaipernahsayang/Instagram

The idea for the Once Loved Store was first dreamt up in October by Hazim Azaman, a 27-year-old engineer from Malaysia, Vice reports.

Hazim’s first customer was his sister, who ended up with a mug, Instax camera, and MacBook after splitting up from her boyfriend. The items sold for approximately $2, $37, and $250 respectively, bought by one of the store’s earliest followers.

Azaman told Vice that most of the pre-sale break-ups have stemmed from cheating, revealing:

Most of our customers will message us early in the morning, after midnight, because that’s when their 3 am thoughts come out and they want to share their stories about them and their ex-partner.

kedaipernahsayang/Instagram

Clients message the store with photos and details of the items in question. They are then given the chance to pour out their feelings in a ‘note to ex,’ while having the option to rate their hatred of their ex on a scale of one to 10.

The store now has around 22,700 followers, with many customers finding it to be a place of comfort where they can open up about their broken relationships.