People Are Sharing Quarantine Stories Restoring Our Faith In Humanity PA

You’d be forgiven for thinking the world is nothing but doom and gloom at the moment.

All you need to do is hop on social media or turn on the TV to hear of the millions of people currently hunkering down in their own homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The news segments show frantic shoppers bulk-buying toilet paper and pasta as supermarket shelves are left looking hollow and bare.

And yet, when the world seems to want to give us a million reasons to feel down, humanity always comes through and gives us a reason to smile.

Life is undeniably more difficult for a lot of people at this moment in time. Our friends over in Italy are currently on lock down while the country desperately tries to regain control over the spreading of the virus. Elsewhere in the world, people are self-isolating and socially distancing themselves to ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce the spike in the number of newly confirmed cases.

While we can all agree that these things are essential for the benefit of our elderly and those at higher risk, fewer people out and about socialising is causing untold damage on local businesses and self-employed individuals, who are losing out on work as a result of the crisis.

So, it’s little stories like this that restore our faith in humanity during difficult times:

For most of us, our main concern is wanting to ensure the elderly among us are kept safe and are able to go about their daily life, as far as getting groceries and essential, everyday items – a task which has become increasingly difficult as more and more people stockpile various things.

However, hundreds of new help groups are now popping up all over the world – called ‘mutual aid’ – and they’re seeing thousands of volunteers offering practical help for older members of the community, who are less capable in isolation. These volunteers are helping with tasks such as picking up shopping, posting mail, or even being a friendly voice at the end of a phone call.

Meanwhile, others are sharing how to make the most of extra time at home by doing home workouts instead of increasing their risk of spreading germs by going to the gym. However, many have been to quick to point out they’re still paying for the gym classes they’re no longer going to in a bid to support the independent businesses providing them.

Elsewhere, corner shop in Scotland is giving OAPS free toilet roll, antibacterial handwash, and paracetamol in a bid to keep them safe from germs that could prompt them to contract the virus.

Those who are unable to make it out to the Day-Today convenience store at Drylaw, Edinburgh, can even have the items delivered for free, despite the fact the store could have easily sold the items for a profit.

Owner Zahid Iqbal, 34, has already given away more than 1,000 of the kits, and said he wants to ‘set a good example’ as shop shelves have been left bare by panic buying.

People Are Sharing Quarantine Stories Restoring Our Faith In Humanity SWNS

It’s these acts of kindness, no matter how big or small, that can help save people in what could otherwise be an incredibly difficult time.

Hurray for humanity.