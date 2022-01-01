People Are Sharing The Most Disturbing Facts They Learned In 2021

Alamy

The past year was full of surprises for pretty much everyone, mostly thanks to Covid-19 and the curling out of its new variant Omicron.

But fear not strange fact fans, as coronavirus wasn’t the only thing to be learned about in 2021; a handy Reddit thread has now made sure we can all share in the most disturbing things people have discovered this year.

‘What are some downright disturbing facts you know?’ one Redditor asked earlier today, January 1, and the questions quickly garnered a plethora of perplexing comments.

Of course, not all of these should be taken at face and, like most things you find on the internet, will require further research, but there are some gems hidden in the thread.

‘There’s like 30-something nuclear warheads that are just out there unaccounted for,’ one person commented. It’s a pretty scary fact the more you think about it – were they purposefully stolen and stashed away in someone’s basement? Were they misplaced and never found, gathering dust in the back of some military storage unit?

A quick search online reveals nuclear weapons accidents have happened, and they’re known as Broken Arrows. The Atomic Archive claims there have been 32 of these accidents since 1950, but it’s not all lost warheads; some incidents involve accidental firing or launching, and to date ‘six nuclear weapons have been lost and never recovered’.

‘Chlamydia is so rampant among koalas that some populations have tested 100% positive and it’s one of the main reasons the koala population is decreasing,’ another ‘disturbing fact’ claims. Indeed, 2021 saw a chlamydia epidemic among koalas in Australia. As humans were getting their Covid vaccines, the marsupials were being given a vaccine for the STI, NewScientist reports.

‘High school teacher attempting to teach why Nazi Germany did what they did, started experiments in class. In days, it grew out of control and the students fully adopted their new order,’ another commented.

Known as the the ‘third wave’ experiment, in 1967 California high school teacher Ron Jones wanted to teach his students about how people in Germany came to accept the Nazi regime. He created a fictional social movement, imposed strict discipline in the classroom and demonstrated how fascism can appeal to a society.

Intending to carry it out for just one day with one class of students, the experiment spread through the school and lasted for five days, with students creating their own divisions within the movement and Jones feeling he was losing control over the experiment. In 2010, a documentary about the experiment was released featuring interviews with Jones and students who participated in it. Dramatizations were also produced, with a US TV special called The Wave released in 1981, and a critically-acclaimed 2008 German film called Die Welle released, among other productions.

With almost 2,000 comments at time of writing, the thread of ‘downright disturbing facts’ goes deep and decidedly dark, with some NSFW stories being shared. You have been warned.

