unilad
Advert

People Are Sharing Their Self-Service Check-Out ‘Suspicious List’ Shame Stories

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Dec 2021 11:24
People Are Sharing Their Self-Service Checkout 'Suspicious List' Shame StoriesAlamy

Be careful when you use self-service checkouts at the supermarket; they’re making a list, and checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. 

You wouldn’t scan all your shopping but hightail it with a packet of chewing gum. You wouldn’t steal a box of beer. You wouldn’t scan a PlayStation 5 as a tomato.

Advert

Self-service checkouts are, for the most part, extremely convenient and stress-free. Sometimes though, whether it’s the robot voice shouting ‘unexpected item in bagging area’ or the limited room on the scale, mistakes happen, things fall by the wayside. The question is: are you on a ‘suspicious list’?

Self-service checkouts. (Alamy)Alamy

On the r/britishproblems subreddit, @No_you_choose_a_name kickstarted a discussion about people’s self-service nightmares.

‘I’m now on the ‘suspicious’ list in Tesco and I’m not allowed to scan my own food shopping anymore because once I forgot to scan a packet of £0.75 worth of biscuits,’ they wrote.

Advert

The post has racked up hundreds of comments, with others sharing similar shopping tales of woe. ‘I once had a random check, and the guy checked one of my items twice. Now I’m on the naughty list with a FULL check of £120 of shopping every time I go,’ another wrote.

‘I had the same thing happen a couple of weeks ago. £100 trolley, but forgot to scan a 95p bottle of water. I got reprimanded by the member of staff and told I’d be listed, so to expect to get ‘checked’ for the next few weeks. Thankfully a friend works there and quickly de-escalated,’ a third wrote.

‘They have a suspicious list? I thought you were allowed to steal at least a few things from self checkout as long as you paid for most of the items,’ a fourth incorrectly wrote.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Ofcom Rules On LBC Presenter Who Body Shamed Tilly Ramsay
Celebrity

Ofcom Rules On LBC Presenter Who Body Shamed Tilly Ramsay

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office
News

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office

Whistleblower Speaks On ‘Appalling’ Afghanistan Evacuation Where Animals Were Prioritised Over Humans
News

Whistleblower Speaks On ‘Appalling’ Afghanistan Evacuation Where Animals Were Prioritised Over Humans

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Life, Shopping, tesco, UK

Credits

@No_you_choose_a_name/Reddit

  1. @No_you_choose_a_name/Reddit

    I'm now on the "suspicious" list in Tesco and I'm not allowed to scan my own food shopping anymore because once I forgot to scan a packet of £0.75 worth of biscuits.

 