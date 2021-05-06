People Are Showering Less Because Of The Pandemic

Shutterstock

While you’d think people would want to shower more the wake of the pandemic, reportedly some are actually showering less.

With people having been told to stay home across the globe for the past year, it was inevitable we wouldn’t feel the need to make ourselves look presentable all the time.

According to a recent poll, 46% of Brits ditched make up and styling their hair every day – but some people have taken this more relaxed approach to their appearance one step further.

Pexels

The YouGov survey, which compared people’s answers given just before the pandemic and at the start of the year, also found that one in six people are showering less often than before.

Data showed that young people between the ages of 18 and 24 were most likely to skip a shower. Not sure how to feel about that? Me neither.

In light of YouGov’s poll, The New York Times conducted its own investigation into the matter, and found that a fair few Americans have also began to shower less.

Robin Harper, 43, told the publication that she’s since began showering just once a week. She explained, ‘Don’t get me wrong. I like showers. But it’s one thing off my plate. I’m a mom. I work full-time, and it’s one less thing I have to do.’

Pexels

Heather Whaley also stated that her shower time had reduced by 20% in the past year.

She said:

Do I need to? Do I want to? The act of taking a shower became less a matter of function and more of a matter of doing something for myself that I enjoyed.

While she’s no-longer showering everyday, Heather insisted that she still uses deodorant and washes ‘the parts that need to be done’ at the sink on a daily basis.

However, for those of you wrinkling up your nose at the idea of not showing everyday – myself included – it turns out you don’t actually need to being showering this often.

Pexels

Dr. Elaine Larson, an infectious disease expert and associate dean for research at Columbia University School of Nursing, said, as per Metro, ‘I think showering is mostly for aesthetic reasons. People think they’re showering for hygiene or to be cleaner, but bacteriologically, that’s not the case.’

Meanwhile, Dr. C. Brandon Mitchell, assistant professor of dermatology at George Washington University, added, ‘Your body is naturally a well-oiled machine. A daily shower isn’t necessary.’

Whether you’re for or against showering less, personally I think I’ll be sticking to my usual showering routine, thanks.

