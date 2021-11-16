People Baffled After Discovering Co-op Schools Exist

Alamy

Most people in Britain will probably be familiar with seeing the Co-op sign in relation to supermarkets, funeral care and banking, but the prospect of there being Co-op schools is blowing people’s minds.

I have to admit, despite being a dedicated user of my Co-op supermarket membership card, the wide variety of areas covered by the company continues to surprise me.

The Co-op has already proven itself to be a jack of all trades, allowing customers to pick up a meal deal, get some insurance and, if necessary, make some funeral arrangements under Co-op branding, but this year one Twitter user discovered the company is also responsible for educating our youth.

Of course, I’m sure there were lots of people out there who were already familiar with ‘Co-op Academies’ – the students, teachers and parents involved, for example – but the schools somehow still seem to have flown under the radar, prompting Twitter user Livvie to write: ‘Who was gonna tell me that the coop have a little army of school franchises????????’

According to the Co-op Academies website, the establishments are ‘based in three distinctive hubs, each with their own Chief Education Officer’.

The company currently has a number of academies in Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Merseyside, and West Yorkshire, though other schools in the North West or West Yorkshire could gain ‘Academy status’ if they are a ‘good fit’ for the company’s Trust.

Co-op Academies has created a check-list for schools considering becoming part of its hubs, which includes having a ‘passion to support young people’, believing in ‘the value and benefits of a co-operative and ethical approach to education’, improving results, celebrating diversity and being ‘excited about being sponsored by The Co-op’.

The scheme is obviously well established, but it’s still news to many people online, so much so that Livvie’s tweet ended up being shared by hundreds of people across different platforms.

Her post was shared on Instagram with the caption ‘Learn something new every day’, prompting people to joke about whether students got ‘meal deals for lunch’ and that they ‘get to choose if they work in store, bank or funeral home’ when they finish their schooling.

One person responded: ‘Literally work for the co op and didn’t even know this was a thing.’

Livvie has evidently provided some good advertising for Co-op Academies, though I’m sure it won’t be long before we discover an entirely new area of the company to amaze us yet again.

