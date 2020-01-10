People Born In January Get Fewer Birthday Presents Than Everyone Else

After the financial excesses of Christmas, for many people January is a time for getting back in control of their money. This often involves reigning in spending on purchases such as gifts, activities and nights out, which may leave those born in January feeling a little left out.

However, birthdays aren’t the only gifting occasions people have to budget for. There are also traditional occasions such as weddings, christenings and anniversaries, as well as more modern celebrations that are growing in popularity, such as engagement parties, baby showers, gender reveal parties, job anniversaries and promotions.

It all adds up to a lot of expenditure that people really need to create a plan and budget for.