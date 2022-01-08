People Can’t Believe The Size Of These Japanese Quarantine Kits

Alamy/Reddit/u/FriedCheeseCurdz

If you’re a resident in Japan with COVID-19, the government will send you a quarantine kit – and they’re enormous.

We’re now nearly two years on from the start of the pandemic, and we’ve all come to terms with the idea of locking ourselves away for a couple of weeks if you catch COVID-19. For those with friends and family nearby, it’s okay because they can deliver some groceries to you. For those without anyone to help them, it can still be an alarming situation.

Similar to packages seen in South Korea and New Zealand, the Japanese government supplies quarantine kits to people staying at home with coronavirus.

@FriedCheeseCurdz/Reddit

A photo of a Japanese kit was shared to Reddit by u/FriedCheeseCurdz, showing its vast contents, including rice, noodles, water, juice, snacks and other items.

‘It’s quite a lot of instant meals (Japanese curry, udon, soba noodles, and a kind of Japanese gumbo). There is also coffee, water, electrolyte water, packaged fruits, beans, dried soup, instant rice, and some chips!’ they wrote.

The Redditor explained how the package came a couple of days after testing positive. ‘Every morning I get a phone call that requires me to update how I am feeling that day in regards to temperature, symptoms, and oxygen levels. They asked me if I wanted to stay in a hotel to which I declined since I live alone,’ they continued.

‘They then asked me if I wanted food to be sent to my house, to which I agreed (it was free). This care package was not what I expected however. I am not sure if it’s identical to what others who have tested positive in Tokyo have received.’

The post has amassed hundreds of comments, with many stunned at such a generous package and comparing it to lesser efforts in the UK and US. ‘I look at this and I think… damn, I should move to Tokyo and get COVID… and then my other braincell started functioning,’ one user joked.

