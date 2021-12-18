People Discover Why Kyle Rittenhouse And Greta Thunberg ‘Destroys The Zodiac System’

Alamy

Two people who have made headlines over the past year – for extremely different reasons – share a surprising fact about themselves, and it’s left a few people scratching their heads.

Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial earlier this year after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The teenager was accused of first-degree homicide, among other charges, and pleaded self-defence. He was later acquitted of all charges, going on to be interviewed by Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson and meeting Donald Trump.

Greta Thunberg, meanwhile, is known for her activism, appearing alongside world leaders at global events to passionately campaign about climate change. Of course, her activism hasn’t pleased everyone, and far from having friendly conversations with Trump, the pair have had a notoriously icy relationship.

It’s surprising to find out, therefore, that not only do Thunberg and Rittenhouse share a star sign, but they were born on exactly the same day.

Followers of zodiac signs have been taken aback by the revelation and, naturally, people have responded by talking about the teenagers’ differences on Twitter.

‘Kyle Rittenhouse and Greta Thunberg being born on the exact same day really destroys the whole zodiac system,’ one person wrote.

While many suggested Thunberg and Rittenhouse’s date of birth proves star signs are immaterial, others suggested it wasn’t the date but the location they were born that actually makes the difference.

Were ‘they born at the same exact time in the same location? didn’t think so,’ one person said. ‘Both have misguided ideas on how to protect others,’ another conceded.