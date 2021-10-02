People Divided After Influencer Shares What She Gets For Free Because Of Her Appearance

@lizseibert/TikTok

An influencer has sparked controversy after trying to prove how much stuff she could get for free.

Free products are among the biggest perks of being a reputable influencer. Whether you’re a fashion vlogger getting clothes or a food Instagrammer getting free ingredients for new recipes, companies love to share their best bits for social media personalities to promote.

Advert 10

However, not everyone sees influencers quite so positively. They sometimes invite the backlash themselves – remember the influencer who claimed she was a key worker to justify going abroad? – but like any bigwig, they have as many haters as they do fans.

Loading…

Liz Seibert (@lizseibert) divided viewers with a video in which she tried to see how much stuff she could get for free during a normal day in New York City.

It starts off fine with a free Krispy Kreme doughnut for those who are vaccinated. Then, she goes onto Beauty Pass, ‘an app that gives models free food’, where she bags free salads, discounted cupcakes and an ‘influencer gym membership’. Along with her boyfriend, she also bagged free tickets to a comedy show by promising to laugh extra hard at all the comedian’s jokes.

Advert 10

@lizseibert/TikTok

The video has racked up more than 3.8 million views and a range of comments debating whether it’s right or wrong. ‘Imagine waking up and thinking ‘I don’t want to pay for anything today’ and bragging about it,’ one user wrote. ‘And that’s on pretty privileged,’ another wrote.

Others have defended the model. ‘Y’all hate on her but you’d do the exact same,’ one wrote. ‘This is a dream come true,’ another commented.