People Divided After Woman Reveals She’s Secretly Her Boyfriend’s Landlord

A TikToker has divided the internet after revealing she’s her boyfriend’s landlord, and he isn’t aware of the situation.

Simply known as Jaynee on the popular video sharing app, the woman told her followers what her boyfriend pays for, which he doesn’t realise is going straight into her bank as she’s his landlord.

She wrote on the video, ‘So me and my man have been living at this place for a year now. He pays the rent and all major bills.’

@jaynedoee0/TikTok

Jayne continued:

Little do he know I’m the landlord & owned this place for 5 years now. So his direct deposits are going straight to me [sic].

She captioned the clip, ‘Do y’all think he’ll be mad once he finds out?’

People have since shared their thoughts on the matter, and it’s definitely left people divided. One person wrote, ‘That’s so wrong. Show’s you’re using him. Poor guy.’

Someone else said, ‘If you have to scheme like this to be with a man you’re sad. Obvy he’s a good man and doesn’t mind taking care of you. He gone as soon as he finds out [sic].’

Meanwhile, others don’t think Jayne’s doing anything wrong. One person wrote, ‘It’s an investment and security for you if the relationship ends. You’re being compensated for your time and effort sis.’

Another person agreed, writing, ‘I see no problem lol he still needs to pay rent. The bank is not accepting love instead of the mortgage payment every month.’

Another TikTok-user told viewers to ‘take notes’ as ‘this is how it’s done’, while others pointed out people would probably have a different reaction if she was a male taking rent from a woman.

