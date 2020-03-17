People Have Conspiracy Theory About The CIA Inventing Phrase Conspiracy Theory The White House/Paul Morse/The US Mint

From the moon landings to Avril Lavigne imposters, many people love chewing over a juicy conspiracy theory, no matter how daft it might be.

However, what if the very term ‘conspiracy theory’ was indeed a conspiracy theory in itself, pushed into the public consciousness by the CIA as a way to discredit people?

According to this mind-boggling conspiracy theory within a conspiracy theory, the CIA created the phrase in 1967 to disqualify those querying the official narrative of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy – with some doubting that Lee Harvey Oswald had been a lone shooter.

This theory was recently discussed in The Conversation, in an article penned by

University of Tübingen Professor of American Literary and Cultural History, Michael Butter.

In his piece, Professor Butter explained there are two versions of this conspiracy – one moderate and one extreme.

The extreme version claims the CIA quite literally invented the term, with the words ‘conspiracy’ and ‘theory’ having never before been combined.

The moderate – and more popular – version acknowledges the prior existence of the term, but alleges the CIA deliberately created the negative connotations of it, turning the label into ‘a tool of political propaganda’.

According to Professor Butter, the more extreme version can be easily disproved, with the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’ emerging at around the year 1870 before entering more frequent use during the 1950s.

Both versions refer to an official CIA document – entitled Concerning Criticism of the Warren Report – as being a so-called ‘smoking gun’.

This document was released in 1976 after it was requested under the Freedom of Information Act by The New York Times, and was found to express concerns about the number of individuals who had doubts about JFK’s official murder investigation, entitled the Warren Commission.

This document also provided CIA contacts with the arguments to use against those challenging the findings of the Warren Commission, pointing out the logical fallacies of unofficial versions of the murder.

However, although Professor Butter acknowledges the CIA’s attempt to influence public opinion could be construed as ‘problematic’, the document doesn’t contain so much as a sentence to suggest the CIA intended to weaponise the phrase ‘conspiracy theory’ to discredit any criticism.

Indeed, the singular term ‘conspiracy theory’ is nowhere to be found in the document, while the plural ‘conspiracy theories’ is used just once in the third paragraph in a matter of fact and ‘casual’ way.

Professor Butter wrote:

The authors of the document deploy the term in a very casual manner and obviously do not feel the need to define it. This indicates that it was not a new term but already widely used at the time to describe alternative accounts. At no time do the authors recommend using the label ‘conspiracy theory’ to stigmatise alternative explanations of Kennedy’s assassination. This suggests that the term had not yet acquired the same level of negativity it possesses today.

From around 17th century up until the 1950s, conspiracy theories were viewed as a widely accepted way of understanding global events and the official versions of events, and were regularly articulated by elites.

However, by the late 1950s and early 1960s, conspiracy theories began to be viewed in a stigmatised way and, by the 1980s, the term started to have very negative connotations.

Professor Butter wrote:

The reason why so many people believe in the idea that the CIA invented the term ‘conspiracy theory’ relates to the role of the Kennedy assassination in the larger history of the concept and their popularity. It may seem that we are living in an age of conspiracy theory, but such theories were even more popular in the past. […] One side-effect of this move from the mainstream to the margins of society was that conspiracy theories started to primarily target societal and political elites. They are no longer concerned with alleged plots against the state but with those orchestrated by the state.

As noted by Professor Butter, another reason why the label ‘conspiracy theory’ or ‘theorist’ became stigmatised was that it also became pejorative, with the Kennedy assassination being the very first major instance where conspiracy theorists accused the government of secret plotting.

This is why, as explained by Professor Butter, conspiracy theorists often retrospectively regard the widespread use the term as an attempt to discredit unofficial accounts of the JFK assassination.