People Have Found A Genius Way To Stop Babies From Crying

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Jun 2021 20:04
PA Images/Pixabay

People have apparently found a ‘genius’ way to stop babies crying, although you probably wouldn’t find it recommended in any mainstream parenting manuals.

A video compilation has recently gone viral which shows parents throwing slices of cheese at their wailing babies, a trick which apparently stops the babies crying at once.

To be fair, this method does at first glance seem to work like a charm, with the startled babies stopping their crying instantly. However, it isn’t exactly the kindest way to soothe an infant and people have been left divided.

Check it out below:

Having never had a baby myself, I truly don’t understand the urge to throw cheese at one, however, a surprising number of tired parents in the comments section do appear to be completely on board.

The video has been watched over four million times at the time of writing, with reactions ranging from horror to amusement.

One mum laughed:

Mom used confusion. It was very effective.

Another weary parent pretended to take notes, writing:

Take cheese on planes.

Throwing cheese at a baby (@shelbiekirkwood/TikTok)@shelbiekirkwood/TikTok

A third person commented:

Imagine being on an airplane sitting next to a crying child and the parent comes and slaps CHEESE on a baby’s face.

The throwing cheese at babies ‘trend’ first emerged a couple of years back, and appears to have popped up once again.

Further research shows that this tactic doesn’t always work. Sometimes the babies cry even louder, and other times they will – understandably – try to eat the cheese. I guess it’s still worth a shot at a pinch though.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Life, Baby, Cheese, TikTok

 