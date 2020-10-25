People Have Successfully Avoided Prison For Murder By Claiming We Live In A Simulation Warner Bros.

Anyone who has ever watched The Matrix is straight up lying if they say they haven’t sat and thought about whether the world is actually real, or a mere simulation.

Given the plight of much of the world right now, it’s an idea that has no doubt crossed people’s minds.

I mean, I’m going to be a realist here, and tell you that this isn’t a computer simulation, but if you believed it was – would you act any differently?

In pretty gruesome news, several murderers have actually claimed to have believed they were in the Matrix, and have used it as defence for why they committed their grizzly crimes. And, what’s perhaps most baffling, is the fact that some people have actually gotten away with it.

The concept of the Matrix defence has been applied to several legal cases in which the defendants have argued that they believed the real world is very different from what reality is perceived to be.

It’s a mighty head f*ck, but bear with me here.

Using this defence, the killers can claim that although they knew they were ‘killing’ their victim, they believed the victim would actually be alive in another reality.

It comes under the insanity defence, which requires the defence to prove that the defendant was not of sound mind to comprehend the crimes they were committing.

One example is that of Vadim Mieseges, a San Francisco man who murdered and chopped up his landlady. Miesges told authorities he believed he was in the Matrix and he was deemed not fit to stand trial by reasons of insanity.

Lee Malvo, who is currently serving life in prison for multiple shootings, is reported to have shouted ‘free yourself from the Matrix,’ after his arrest, as well as telling the FBI to watch The Matrix if they wanted to understand his actions.

Here’s the question, though, did they take the red pill or the blue pill?