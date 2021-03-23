People In The Philippines Turn Proof Of Delivery Into Photoshoots

ourasianspage/Facebook

People in the Philippines are striking a pose for delivery drivers as their parcels are dropped off.

You probably know the feeling: as you stumble out your bed in the morning, half-awake and disgruntled, the doorbell rings. Who could this be, at this ungodly hour?

As you open the door, you’re faced with a delivery driver holding your parcel. As they hand it to you, they whip their phone out for a photo to confirm proof of delivery, leading to either awkwardly smiling or staring dead-eyed into the lens. For folks in the Philippines, it’s become an opportunity for a photoshoot.

On the @ourasianspage on Facebook, a number of photos were posted showing particularly extravagant delivery photos, whether it’s a classic Instagram pose or chucking on a pink frock for a pic.

Joyceeh Hernandez Epino recently went viral for even preparing a backdrop for the delivery photos, telling GMA News Online: ‘I was frustrated because a few times my older brother suddenly shouted… delivery for Joyceeh Epino, I don’t have a bra yet. I just cover myself with a towel. There’s no dignity.’

She added: ‘In the spirit of spreading love and good vibes in a nation torn by political divide, natural disasters, global pandemic and a plethora of social issues… GORA! LAVERN! That is my intention in the post. To reduce HATE in the world and thank our front-liners delivery men.’

Epino added: ‘I believe in the saying that we push the good news to go viral but be responsible so that the virus doesn’t spread!’

Seeing the photos, one user commented: ‘Gonna have to do this with the DPD drivers instead of standing in the doorway looking homeless.’ Another wrote: ‘Me who always hiding in the door or told my siblings to get my package can’t relate.’

A third wrote: ‘Amazing hahaha. I wish I had the confidence to pose like this with my packages.’ A fourth commented: ‘Basically delivery riders in the Philippines are also photographer.’

Another user noted: ‘It’s not required to have your face in it though as it breaches your right to your privacy. Pero it’s very creative. Filipinos are full of humor.’

Another wrote: ‘It’s time for me to order again just to be able to pose for the camera.’ On Twitter, one wrote: ‘When the delivery boy asks for proof, I just wave my hand to take a picture HAHAHA I’m ashamed.’

