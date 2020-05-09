People Left Baffled By Mesmerising Video Of Fire Burning Through Park

They probably just started at one corner of the park (assuming it’s a park) and just used a blow torch or something to start it, and then just kept pace to make sure nothing else caught.

Fire is indeed unpredictable, but when something burns as quickly and cleanly as this stuff (note how little smoke there is, partially due to the light nature of the fluff, but also just how quickly it burns) there’s very little chance for anything more then a leaf to catch fire.

If anything were to catch fire of off this stuff, it would have had to have been soaked in something extremely flammable, or had a chain reaction from sightly less flammable materials, like paper into wood shavings into kindling into logs kind of reaction.