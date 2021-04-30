People Named Colin And Tracey Are The Biggest Complainers In UK

Shutterstock

Apologies to all the Colins and Traceys out there – according to a new report, they’re the biggest complainers in the UK.

We all love a good moan every now and then, don’t we? The simplest inconvenience can spark the biggest tantrum, going off on an expletive-laced rant about something mundane.

Advert 10

There’s also those who are basically hobbyists when it comes to complaining, taking great joy in smearing a product online with a negative review. When it comes to the names of these particularly pessimistic individuals, Colin and Tracey have emerged at the top.

Pixabay

Psydro recently tried to work out who and where leaves the most negative reviews online in the UK. Over the course of 18 months, the firm gathered data on negative reviews published across the country in a bid to find the champions of complaining.

In the top 10 list of feminine names considered most likely to moan online, Tracey sits at number one, followed by Sue/Suzanne, Vicky, Wendy, Caroline, Jan, Abbie/Abigail, Sharon, Julie and Jackie/Jacqueline.

Advert 10

Some may be surprised not to see Karen on the list, given the name’s association with moaning. As the Urban Dictionary puts it, a ‘Karen’ is defined as a ‘a woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is appropriate or necessary. A common stereotype is that of a white woman who uses her privilege to demand her own way at the expense of others.’

PA Images

In the top 10 list of masculine names considered most likely to moan online, Colin came out on top above Greg, John/Jon, Ian, Martin, David/Dave, Paul, Arron/Aaron, James and Mark.

In terms of counties, Psydro dubbed Nottinghamshire the ‘Karen-shire’ of the UK, said to have the most complainers.

Advert 10

It was followed by South Yorkshire, Surrey, Greater London, Bristol, Hertfordshire, Greater Manchester, Kent, Northumbria, Oxfordshire, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Lancashire. As a Scotsman, I’m surprised not to see anywhere from up north here.

Pixabay

To put Nottinghamshire’s propensity for moaning into context, its people are allegedly 102% more likely to complain than those from Dorset, home to the least complaints.

Tony Ward, founder of Psydro, said: ‘We might be being a little bit tongue-in-cheek here but at Psydro, we’re committed to ensuring that the customer has access to the most transparent, honest and helpful reviews.’

Advert 10

He added: ‘So despite the negative connotations of being a complainer, a bit of a thank you does need to go out to every Tracey and Colin, for making other customers aware of potential issues with a product or service so they can spend wisely.’