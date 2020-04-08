People Named Emily Are Most Likely To Cheat In Board Games, Survey Finds
A new survey has found that women named Emily are most likely to cheat at board games – and our own research certainly backs the research up.
With everyone staying at home at the moment, it was inevitable people were going to start digging out their board games to pass the time – but if you have an Emily in your family, you’d better be keeping an eye on them.
The survey was conducted by marketing agency Boutique, which asked the British public who in their family was most likely to cheat, and it turns out Emilys were named and shamed the most frequently.
Despite the findings, Emily from Manchester argued her innocence, claiming she’s never cheated in her life.
Speaking to UNILAD, she said:
I can honestly say, hand on heart, that I have never once cheated in a board game. The closest I’ve come to unfairly winning a game is when my parents would let me win when I was playing words like ‘cow’ in scrabble when I was a toddler.
I’ve played many drunken board games when I had every chance to deceive an opponent who’d had too many drinks but even then I didn’t take advantage.
However I did used to cheat when playing ‘heads down, thumbs up’ in primary school (I’d look at their shoes).
While this Emily claimed she’s never cheated before – apart from at primary school – Emily from Liverpool and Emily from Lancashire were less innocent.
Emily from Liverpool told UNILAD:
I’m, like, the biggest cheat out there. When I was younger I used to fold the corner of the cards in The Game of Life just so I knew which were the best ones – I’d therefore one million per cent agree with the study.
Emily from Lancashire also confessed to her board game crimes.
She said:
I’m not going to lie, I’ve cheated at Monopoly before and I don’t feel bad for it. Cheating is just to easy to do when you have sisters like mine – plus, winning is just such a good feeling.
The rest of the top five names on the list of cheaters were, in descending order: Megan; Hannah; Georgia; and Claire.
Meanwhile, on the list of the top five names of males most likely to cheat, Ashley took the top spot, with William, Scott, Callum and Isaac making up the rest of the top five.
Board game and puzzle sales have soared by 2100% according to a study by online shopping comparison site Idealo, so watch your back if you’ve recently purchased some and have any of the above names in your family.
You’ve been warned.
