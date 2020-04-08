People Named Emily Are Most Likely To Cheat In Board Games, Survey Finds

I can honestly say, hand on heart, that I have never once cheated in a board game. The closest I’ve come to unfairly winning a game is when my parents would let me win when I was playing words like ‘cow’ in scrabble when I was a toddler.

I’ve played many drunken board games when I had every chance to deceive an opponent who’d had too many drinks but even then I didn’t take advantage.

However I did used to cheat when playing ‘heads down, thumbs up’ in primary school (I’d look at their shoes).