People Playing Volleyball Outside Erupting Volcano ‘Is Most Icelandic Scene Ever’

@ruteinars/Twitter

A group of people spotted casually playing volleyball in front of a volcano that is literally spewing out hot lava has been described as the ‘most Icelandic’ scene ever.

Until now, I would have thought that everyone would see an erupting volcano as something to steer clear of, due to the fact they emit a burning hot substance that melts pretty much everything in its wake.

Apparently that’s not always the case, however, as proved by the particularly brave group of people caught on camera near Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland.

Check out the video below:

Shared online by Twitter user Rut Einarsdóttir, the video showed Fagradalsfjall bursting with a steady stream of lava, which emerged eerily from the glowing open mouth of the volcano and flowed down onto what appeared to be solid volcanic rock beneath.

In spite of the threatening sight behind them, a group of people could be seen stood in a circle and hitting a volleyball back and forth, focussing more on the game than the firey event behind them.

The baffling video has been shared far and wide since Rut posted it this weekend, with one Twitter user writing: ‘The most Icelandic video you will see today.’

Iceland is home to approximately 130 volcanic mountains, and Volcano Discovery explains that the broader Fagradalsfjall volcanic system comprises an area of eruptive fissures, cones and lava fields in the southern part of the Reykjanes peninsula.

Last month, a strong seismic crisis began in the area near Fagradalsfjall, which was interpreted as intrusion of magma at shallow depth.

The volleyball players have earned praise from impressed viewers for the scene, and after seeing their calm response to the situation it’s clear they’d make some strong competitors in a game of ‘the floor is lava’.