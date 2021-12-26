People Sharing Worst Work Party Moments Will Make You Feel Better About Your Own Mistakes

Pexels

With free-flowing drinks and the temptation of being able to blow off some steam with your co-workers, company Christmas parties are often the setting for a multitude of unfortunate moments.

It might be an alcohol-fuelled attempt to become best friends with the head of the company or a disastrous karaoke performance that ends up plastered on everyone’s Instagram Story, but whatever the nature of the blunder it’s almost always accompanied by the fear that it will remain a topic of conversation well into the new year.

Advert 10

Though it might be hard to see it the morning after, a silver lining of these unfortunate incidents is that you’re almost certainly not alone. There’s always another person regretting their actions of the night before, and some have even been kind enough to share their stories to prove that when it comes to Christmas parties, we’re all in it together.

As is the case with many work events, Elle and her colleagues from London were treated to some entertainment during their Christmas party in 2019 as a hypnotist arrived to wow them with his tricks.

Having previously watched a lot of Derren Brown, Elle was convinced she wouldn’t fall under the hypnotist’s spell and so volunteered to take part in the performance.

Advert 10

Much to the entertainment of her colleagues, however, Elle was quickly proven wrong as she was sent to ‘sleep’ with the instruction that when she awoke, she would be convinced the hypnotist was actually Venom star Tom Hardy.

Recalling her experience, Elle told UNILAD: ‘I nearly fainted with excitement [when I woke up]. I was swooning – I went all shy and red.’

Alamy

Of course, Elle wasn’t really face-to-face with Hardy, and she explained that in her mind she could see that the hypnotist wasn’t actually a huge film star – but she ‘couldn’t help but act like it was him’.

Advert 10

After she’d talked a big game about her knowledge of hypnotists, Elle’s colleagues wasted no time in teasing her about her display and mocked her for weeks after the event, joking ‘watch out Elle, here comes Tom Hardy!’ whenever they saw her in the office.

I’m sure Elle will be glad to know she isn’t the only one to have unknowingly dropped herself in it at past Christmas parties, with Tom Bourlet from The Stag Company also having successfully embarrassed himself in front of his colleagues.

Tom’s unfortunate experience happened in 2018, at an event for which he and his co-workers had discussed wearing fancy dress.

Pexels

Advert 10

About two weeks before the event was due to take place, Tom came down with the flu and was off sick for two weeks. Little did he know that some of the plans for the party changed during this time, though unfortunately, no one was kind enough to keep Tom in the loop.

It turned out that the venue had informed the company they ‘wouldn’t allow access’ if the staff members turned up in fancy dress, but Tom was entirely unaware of this when he arrived in a ‘banana-man costume’.

He recalled:

I chose a ‘banana-man’ costume, walked through the doorway and saw someone I knew at the bar before you go into the private room, so I walked over and asked why they didn’t bother doing fancy dress. His face lit-up and as he explained, I started contemplating how long it would take to run back home to get changed.

Advert 10

Tom wasn’t able to escape the event before being spotted by the owner of his company, and after sharing a few vodka Red Bulls with him he gained the kind of confidence that can only come from alcohol.

Pixabay

Ultimately, Tom decided to roll with the punches and stay, though he noted that two other companies were also present at the party, with ‘no clue’ as to why he was dressed in a banana costume.

They ‘kept assuming [Tom] was part of some entertainment taking part later in the evening’, and Tom has admitted he ‘still cringe[s]’ about the memory to this day.

For 26-year-old Joey, from Cleveland, Ohio, his worst Christmas party memory wasn’t so much about him embarrassing himself as it was about having his drunken self fail him completely.

We’ve all been guilty of spending more than anticipated on a night out, but Joey took a financial hit in a new way when he was handed his cash bonus during his work Christmas party.

Pexels

I have to say, handing out cash at a time when many of the employees are likely to be intoxicated probably wasn’t the company’s best move, but they were likely just trying to be generous, and I’ve no doubt it would have added to the positive atmosphere at the ‘high class’, ‘suit-and-tie’ event.

Unfortunately, Joey wasn’t able to enjoy his bonus for very long after falling victim to a bottle of Jameson at the event – a decision which ‘truly did [him] in’.

After enjoying one too many whiskeys, the 26-year-old got ready to leave and realised that his bonus was nowhere to be seen. He believes the alcohol ‘played the most important part’ in its mysterious disappearance, speculating that he might have accidentally thrown it away, or had it stolen without realising.

Sadly the money never turned up, and Joey was forced to have to ‘dwell’ on the loss of the bonus for days after the event.

Alcohol is of course the ‘bad guy’ in so many of our embarrassing moments, and that’s certainly proved to be the case for many Twitter users who have also shared memories from disastrous Christmas parties, with one recalling going ‘shot-for-shot’ with their boss before starting work ‘still drunk’ at 7.00am, while another celebrated their anniversary of the time they ‘accidentally blacked out at [their] work christmas party and threw up all over’ themselves.

With social events proving inevitable in the festive season, there’s no point in dwelling on the embarrassing moments. Instead, let’s spend the time focusing on all the fun parts of the night; the Secret Santa swaps, impressive karaoke numbers and gaudy jumpers. After all, if the new year isn’t the time to forgive and forget, then when is?