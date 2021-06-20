People Think Meghan’s Claims Were True After Prince Charles Archie Decision

PA Images

Prince Charles reportedly won’t make Archie a prince, solidifying Meghan Markle’s previous claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to Oprah Winfrey in March this year, discussing the mechanics of the monarchy, Meghan’s struggles with mental health and the Royal Family’s response to the birth of Archie.

One member of the family, who hasn’t been revealed as it would be damaging for them, apparently questioned how dark Archie’s skin would be. Meghan was also told her son wouldn’t receive security like others from the palace because he wasn’t a prince, which has now been backed up by a new report.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Prince Charles is planning a ‘slimmed-down Monarchy after he becomes King,’ with Archie denied a place ‘among frontline Royals.’

It’s tradition for the grandchild of the sovereign to be granted the right to be a prince. However, the Prince of Wales has reportedly decided to limit the number of key royals as a cost-saving measure, amid wavering support for the monarchy in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s interview, coupled with increasingly dwindling affection over the years.

According to a source close to the couple, Prince Charles plans to change legal documents to ensure Archie can’t claim the title. ‘Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a prince, even when Charles became king,’ they said.

Meghan previously told Oprah about the ‘idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.’

‘There’s a convention – I think it’s the George V or George VI convention – that when you’re the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically, Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess,’ she said.

‘It’s not their right to take [that right] away. Even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie,’ Meghan added.