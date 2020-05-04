People Think This Bodybuilder Is Jennifer Lopez’s Doppelganger

Jennifer Lopez Doppelganger Jay From Houston @jayfromhouston/Instagram

Is that Jenny from the Block or Jay from Houston? A Texas bodybuilder’s followers think she’s the spitting image of Jennifer Lopez.

Advert

For every high-profile celebrity, there’s a doppelganger. Jay Garay is one suck look-alike who has been breaking the internet recently with her similarities to the Love Don’t Cost A Thing pop star.

Albeit, Jay isn’t necessarily trying to impersonate Lopez. The comparisons began back in 2017, when people started commenting on her photos: ‘Are you J.Lo?’ Since then, her Instagram has gone stratospheric, racking up a whopping 248,000 followers.

You can check out Jay discussing her likeness to J.Lo in an interview below:

Advert

Take a quick peruse through Jay’s account and you’ll find swathes of comments regarding her likeness to Lopez. One user wrote: ‘Jay from Houston?! You mean Jenny from the block! Lol identical.’ Another user wrote: ‘Has anyone ever told you that you like just like JLo? So pretty.’

In an earlier interview with ABC 13, Jay said:

It was just normal selfies I had taken in my restroom and people were assuming that I was Jennifer Lopez, commenting ‘Are you J-Lo?’ No… I’m Jay from Houston! It’s been pretty crazy. I never expected it to go this extreme, but it’s an amazing feeling.

Over the past two years, her Instagram follower-count has surged and surged. Of course, she doesn’t mind being compared to Lopez. ‘She is my idol. She’s somebody that I looked up to since I was a little girl. It is flattering,’ Jay said.

However, while J.Lo is obviously in great shape, Jay is absolutely jacked. She’s extremely passionate about working out and keeping healthy, even competing in fitness competitions. In 2017, she said: ‘I’m a figure competitor… my main goal right now is to be Miss Figure Olympia.’

Her Instagram is filled with snaps from the gym, albeit not many workout videos. Instead, she uses her page to inspire a more positive, helpful dialogue around exercising and motivating yourself. ‘Be proud of your progress and keep taking steps forward no matter how small,’ she wrote in one caption.

Advert

She’s mum to tween Amerie, who occasionally joins her in the gym for workouts. ‘As a mother, I think that it is important to talk to your kids about exercising because it’s a habit that you want them to form early,’ she also wrote.

This year, bolstered by her rising number of fans, Jay is launching Lift Within, a fitness apparel brand. Jay and J.Lo have yet to meet, but perhaps they will one day.