People Who Use ‘Catch A Cheat’ Services Are Likely Breaking The Law

If you or anyone from whom you have collected a sample is living in the UK you need to be aware of the legal implications of the Human Tissue Act [2004].

The Human Tissue Act makes collecting any type of biological sample from another person without their full consent a crime – punishable with a prison sentence and/or a fine. Any person to whom the sample belongs must not only consent to the test but understand fully how their DNA is going to be used and analysed.