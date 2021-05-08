unilad
Person Born Without Hand Becomes First In US To Get Metal Gear Solid Bionic Arm

08 May 2021
Person Born Without Hand Becomes First In US To Get Metal Gear Solid Bionic ArmMetal Gear Solid/Facebook/Konami

An artist born without a right hand has impressed video game fans by becoming the first person in the United States to get a Metal Gear Solid-themed bionic arm. 

When they were growing up, Laiken Olive, a 21-year-old who uses the pronouns they/them, would wear a prosthetic arm to ‘hide [their] difference’ from others.

Now, they are regularly asked to show off their arm on TikTok by doing Metal Gear Solid cosplays, with users asking them to take on the persona of Venom Snake from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

Artist shows off Metal Gear Solid bionic arm (Metal Gear Solid/Facebook)Metal Gear Solid/Facebook

Laiken received the Metal Gear Solid-themed arm from Open Bionics following years of appeals, with a post on the game’s official Facebook page explaining the artist had their insurance claim denied the first time they tried to get a bionic arm.

Following the denial, Laiken was offered what they described as ‘an arm with a heavy body harness most commonly known to be worn by military men’.

They explained, ‘It was so heavy and put a strain on the whole body, which seemed so counter-intuitive.’

Artist posing with Metal Gear Solid bionic arm (Metal Gear Solid/Facebook)Metal Gear Solid/Facebook

Following the ’emotional roller-coaster’ of appealing the denial, Laiken finally had their bionic arm fitted, and they explained that they can see comparisons between their own life and that of the video game character Venom Snake.

They said, ‘In Metal Gear Solid, the main character wakes up from being in a coma for nine years, and I’ve been waiting a decade to have a prosthetic that is functional and intuitive to my needs.’

Close up of Metal Gear Solid bionic arm (Metal Gear Solid/Facebook)Metal Gear Solid/Facebook

Though Laiken is the first in the US to receive an arm of this kind, it is now available for amputees across the country. The artist has expressed their belief that there is still a long way to go when it comes to breaking barriers faced by those with limb differences, starting with better access to prosthetics.

Laiken’s impressive arm has received approval from Metal Gear Solid fans, who responded to the Facebook post to describe it as ‘fantastic’ and ‘the coolest prosthetic in the world’.

