Perth Dad Shares Daughter's 'Preparation' Sheet To Warn Parents Not To Panic Kids About Coronavirus

A dad in Australia has shared his daughter’s ‘preparation’ sheet for self-isolation – proving the panic among some adults can have an adverse effect on their children.

Greg Hughes, from Perth, has argued that adults shouldn’t talk about the pandemic too much at home because it’s obvious the perceived panic around it is rubbing off on kids.

The list, created by eight-year-old Olivia, was shared on Greg’s Facebook page Dad Minus One.

Dad Shares Daughter's 'Preparation' Sheet To Warn Parents Not To Panic Kids About Coronavirus Dad Minus One/Facebook

Sharing the photo, Greg said:

Reason why I need to stop talking quite so much about pandemics and the Coronavirus part 2 – the 8 year old edition.

Olivia’s sheet is broken into three sections of how to prepare, her hobbies, and how she’s feeling.

In the ‘feelings’ section, the young girl wrote:

I feel a bit scared and fine as well. But I always feel a bit better when I think… no kid has died from it but they should give us some days of if it cuts into are holidays [sic]

Olivia’s evidently very clued up on how to protect herself from COVID-19, including knowing to not touch her face, wash her hands, try to keep a good distance from people, and to not go to any big events.

While speaking about the pandemic has evidently made Olivia a bit nervous, at least she knows how to look after herself.

Others online have gone on to applaud Greg for successfully teaching Olivia what she should and shouldn’t be doing.

A fellow parent wrote:

An amazing testament to how well you’ve done to prepare her without causing panic – can you do a fb live session or youtube video and explain this to the “adults” who aren’t handling this with as much grace and common sense as what your daughter is displaying

Another person commented on the post saying that having ‘real talk’ with kids is important.

Mother and daughter Pexels

She said:

Love it. She has clearly thought it through & has a plan. The ability to do this will take her a long way in life. You guys are doing such a good job, real talk with kids is so important, it stops all the fear of the misinformation they hear. I love that she is thinking about if it eats into her holiday time too, great priorities right there

It’s understandable to be concerned about coronavirus like Olivia is, but it’s important we don’t give in to fearmongering and only stick to information from reliable sources like the World Health Organization (WHO).

Stay safe, folks.