Pessimists Die Two Years Earlier Than Optimists, Study Finds

The key feature of our results is that we used two separate scales to measure pessimism and optimism and their association with all causes of death.

That is how we discovered that while strong pessimism was linked with earlier death, those who scored highly on the optimism scale did not have a greater than average life expectancy.

We think it’s unlikely that the disease caused the pessimism because we did not find that people who died from cancer had registered a strong pessimism score in their tests. If illness was leading to higher pessimism scores, it should have applied to cancers as well as to cardiovascular disease.