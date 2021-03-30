Petition Started To Put The Ever Given Back In The Suez Canal

PA/EPA

A petition has been made calling for the Ever Given to be put back in the Suez Canal so it can live its ‘best life’.

Evergreen’s 400m-long ship became lodged in the canal last week before it was finally freed yesterday, March 29.

With the canal being one of the world’s busiest trade routes, the Ever Given‘s blockage caused hundreds of ships to be stranded as they were unable to pass.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch salvage company Boskalis – the firm hired to help free the Ever Given – confirmed the ship had been refloated at 13:05 GMT ‘thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again’, BBC News reported.

Many people were extremely relieved that the ship was freed after days of chaos and rising concerns about some of the livestock onboard the ship – however, some are petitioning to have it put back…

Petition creator Parik Patel wrote on the petition’s page:

The Ever Given was just living its best life in the Suez Canal before it was torn away. Many people viewed that ship as a beacon of hope that distracted them from the pressures of daily life during a pandemic. PUT THE BOAT BACK!

At the time of writing, only 664 people have signed the petition.

One person commented, ‘Stop relocating innocent ships,’ while someone else wrote, ‘Leave the boat alone. Build a new canal’.

A third person said, ‘That’s it. I’m never using the Suez canal again until the boat gets put back,’ despite the fact the ship was removed for that reason – so people could continue to use it.

Confused? Me too.