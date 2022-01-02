Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood Reaches More Than 150,000 Signatures

Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society. He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed.