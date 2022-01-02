Petition To Strip Tony Blair Of His Knighthood Reaches More Than 150,000 Signatures
Following the announcement that former prime minister Tony Blair had been appointed a knighthood, a petition has been launched to reverse the decision.
The petition, started just yesterday, on January 1, has already surpassed 150,000 signatures.
Angus Scott launched the campaign, with the aim of having the honour of Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter ‘removed’ from Blair.
Blair has long been criticised for his decision to lead the UK into war in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2003.
Scott explained the recent development and why the ex-prime minister is undeserving of ‘the highest possible ranking in the new year honours list’.
The petition explained:
Sir Tony, who held the keys to No 10 between 1997 and 2007, will be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.
This announcement was met with backlash, with Scott and the petition’s supporters explaining why the honour should be removed.
The petition continued:
Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society. He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.
Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.
We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed.
One petition signer said, ‘Tony Blair should be prosecuted not knighted. Someone like this being honoured shows how corrupt & vile the system is.’
Another added, ‘As long as people like Blair get honoured, this whole system dishonours us.’
