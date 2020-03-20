Photos Prove Why We Don’t Need To Panic Buy Food During Coronavirus Isolation

I took some photos today in the supermarket in a country that is on lockdown to show you what it looks like, you will not be without food. Just to confirm on Friday when lockdown was announced our shelves were bare and we had no pasta or toilet roll just like you’re seeing.

This is five days in and we are stabilising as people have realised there is no need to bulk buy. Hoping this helps and you see the same. Please try not to worry and try to give the shops a chance to catch up with the demand and give others a chance to get what they need. Keep calm, carry on and be safe.