Piers Morgan Called Out For Blatant Hypocrisy Over Prince Philip’s Death

Piers Morgan is being called out for his hypocrisy over his reaction to Prince Philip’s death.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in a statement yesterday, April 9, writing that he had passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Also yesterday, Piers Morgan published his latest column for Daily Mail, which he has dedicated to the late Prince.

Linking to the article on Twitter, Morgan wrote: ‘Thank you, Prince Philip. You were the greatest of Britons – a selfless, strong-willed and ferociously loyal man who devoted your life to public duty, your beloved Queen and your adoptive country.’

Further solidifying his apparent love for the Prince, Morgan opened the column with the following statement: ‘Dedication. Devotion. Duty. That’s all you need to know about Prince Philip.’

He goes on to describe the Duke of Edinburgh as ‘extraordinarily selfless’, ‘uncompromising’, ‘fiercely loyal’, ‘incredibly hard-working’, ‘unapologetically belligerent’ and a ‘gloriously alpha male warrior’ to name a few.

But, as the internet pointed out, the tribute is a far cry from some of the descriptives Morgan has used to talk about the Prince in the past.

Tariq Panja, a reporter at The New York Times posted a screenshot of Morgan’s latest column alongside one he wrote in January 2019.

The earlier column title reads: ‘It’s time the Queen gave her rude, stubborn, insensitive, arrogant and dangerous Duke of Hazard his driving machine orders.’

Not quite the ‘protector and defender’ Morgan described in his column last night, then. ‘Like a candle in the wind’, Panja wrote alongside the images.

One Twitter user surmised that Morgan’s views tend to change depending on what is popular, or can cause the most controversy at the time.

‘It’s as though he will say whatever will get him the most attention, whether he believes it or not. I for one am shocked,’ one person said.

Another said: ‘It’s almost like Piers Morgan has no integrity and will write absolutely anything as long as he gets paid too.’