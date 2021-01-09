Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave

American Airlines MAGA Flight iheartmindy/Twitter

A pilot threatened to strand Trump supporters in Kansas if they didn’t start behaving on the flight.

The passengers were travelling from Washington DC to Phoenix on Friday, January 8, two days after pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol. Five people died as a result, with many injured and more than 60 arrested.

Aboard the American Airlines flight, packed with Trump supporters chanting their support for the lame duck POTUS, with many reportedly not wearing face coverings, the captain quickly became frustrated with their constant disruption and demanded they behaved, or else they’d be left thousands of miles from home.

Mindy Robinson, host of Red White and F You, was on the aircraft and shared a clip with the caption: ‘I’m on a plane full of patriots flying from D.C. to Phoenix and we started chanting USA… and the Captain came on said told us he’d drop us off in Kansas if he had to if we didn’t obey their every single rule. American Airlines is everything but American.’

She added: ‘If you remember, they were rude to me on the way too there because of my MAGA hat. Do these companies not understand how many of us there really are?’

Another account, named ‘a Patriot’s Point of View’, shared a similar clip from the flight. A recording of the pilot’s message was also shared, which was met with displeased ‘wows’ from the Trump supporters, with one heard saying: ‘Isn’t this American Airlines?’

The captain said: ‘This is the way it’s gonna be… it’s a four and a half hour flight to Phoenix. We’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off — I don’t care. We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.’

American Airlines have defended the pilot, with a spokesperson telling the New York Post that he was ’emphasising the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies’.

They added: ‘At American, we take the safety of our customers seriously and we value the trust they place in our team to care for them throughout their journey.’