Pilot Writes ‘Never Forget’ With Flight Path To Mark September 11

Flightradar24/Twitter/PA Images

A pilot in Northern California marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with a poignant flight path reading, ‘Never Forget’.

Yesterday, September 11, marked two decades since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terror attacks, including the 184 who died in the Pentagon crash and 40 who died preventing United Airlines Flight 93 from hitting its presumed target of the US Capitol.

Countless tributes have been made online to those who passed away and the bravery of first responders and everyday people. Christopher Pryce had his own way to pay his respects.

KCRA 3

Pryce, a major who’s served in the Air Force since 2003, took to the skies yesterday morning after watching Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror on Netflix with his wife Katy.

‘Last night when we were sitting there watching it, I drew up the flight plan and drew all the letters and thought, ‘This was something I could do’… it would give me time to think and give something back to say, ‘We’re still thinking of you’,’ he told KCRA 3.

At 10.45am, he took off from Nut Tree in his hometown of Vacaville, where he earned his wings. After flying for nearly two-and-a-half hours, he touched down – there wasn’t a jet stream to look at, but Flightradar24 captured the pilot’s path across the skies. The flight tracking firm later shared it to Twitter.

‘When I need time to unwind, I go flying in my airplane that I built. So that was my goal today, to just unwind and reflect,’ Pryce said.

Pryce lives in Vacaville with his wife and three kids. While now serving as a military pilot, he earlier spent almost a decade on the ground in Afghanistan and Iraq.

