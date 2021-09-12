unilad
Advert

Pilot Writes ‘Never Forget’ With Flight Path To Mark September 11

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Sep 2021 12:36
Pilot Writes 'Never Forget' With Flight Path To Mark September 11Flightradar24/Twitter/PA Images

A pilot in Northern California marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks with a poignant flight path reading, ‘Never Forget’. 

Yesterday, September 11, marked two decades since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terror attacks, including the 184 who died in the Pentagon crash and 40 who died preventing United Airlines Flight 93 from hitting its presumed target of the US Capitol.

Advert

Countless tributes have been made online to those who passed away and the bravery of first responders and everyday people. Christopher Pryce had his own way to pay his respects.

Christopher Pryce drew 'Never Forget' with his flight path. (KCRA 3)KCRA 3

Pryce, a major who’s served in the Air Force since 2003, took to the skies yesterday morning after watching Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror on Netflix with his wife Katy.

‘Last night when we were sitting there watching it, I drew up the flight plan and drew all the letters and thought, ‘This was something I could do’… it would give me time to think and give something back to say, ‘We’re still thinking of you’,’ he told KCRA 3.

Advert

At 10.45am, he took off from Nut Tree in his hometown of Vacaville, where he earned his wings. After flying for nearly two-and-a-half hours, he touched down – there wasn’t a jet stream to look at, but Flightradar24 captured the pilot’s path across the skies. The flight tracking firm later shared it to Twitter.

‘When I need time to unwind, I go flying in my airplane that I built. So that was my goal today, to just unwind and reflect,’ Pryce said.

Pryce lives in Vacaville with his wife and three kids. While now serving as a military pilot, he earlier spent almost a decade on the ground in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Reveals What Happens To Unmarried People In Unusual Denmark Tradition
Life

Woman Reveals What Happens To Unmarried People In Unusual Denmark Tradition

Justice Department Sues Texas To Block Controversial Abortion Ban
News

Justice Department Sues Texas To Block Controversial Abortion Ban

Spider-Man 2 Revealed For PS5 With Venom As The Villain
Gaming

Spider-Man 2 Revealed For PS5 With Venom As The Villain

Rapper Dan Sur Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted In Head In Place Of Hair
Celebrity

Rapper Dan Sur Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted In Head In Place Of Hair

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Life, 9/11, no-article-matching, Now, september 11, September 11 attacks, US

Credits

KCRA 3

  1. KCRA 3

    Pilot uses flight path to spell ‘Never Forget’ across NorCal skies 20 years after Sept. 11 attacks

 