Plus-Sized Oklahoma Woman Calls Out Men Who Think ‘Big Girls Are Easy’
A plus-sized woman has called out men who think bigger girls are easy, after years of men believing she is obligated to sleep with them because of her size.
Susan Curry, 38, stands at 5ft 11in and is a UK size 22, but refuses to let societal ideals regarding beauty dictate how she should look or dress.
The 38-year-old, from Cashion, Oklahoma, also doesn’t let men use her for sex – despite her belief that many think she is easy simply because of her size.
Susan, who is an insurance customer service worker and model, had always been ‘big’ as a child and by the age of 11, she was already wearing a UK size 12.
Throughout her teenage years, she had little to no confidence and had to wear clothes that were specifically made for her larger frame. Towering over her classmates, Susan lived in baggy clothes that would hide her figure and bought jeans from men’s department stores.
She avoided swimming pools and water parks because she didn’t want her body on display, and if she did visit one she would wear a supersize t-shirt to hide her figure.
The model explained:
[My] confidence was knocked down by kids who were cruel about my size and even by adults in my life. I was self-conscious of my weight and in turn felt like I had nothing to wear – nothing that would be appealing to anyone I was interested in.
I was constantly told I needed to watch what I eat, [had] fat rolls pinched, [had] complaints on the cost and availability of clothes and having to shop in the adult section, and even at one point was forced to exercise by running at a park.
I never even looked at school as a potential pool of suitors, as the fat jokes and my own self-esteem created invisible barriers. I never dated anyone in high school and barely even dated anyone in my teens.
I recall having a crush on a boy in middle school and he told another [boy] that I was ‘too fat for him to date’. I often felt less than or not as capable as my counterparts due to my size. School became something that I just had to get done to move on into adulthood.
As she reached her twenties, she started to realise that ‘many men were just after their pleasures’ and were ‘not into having a serious relationship’ with her. ‘I believe this was because of my size,’ she explained.
In on instance, a guy just wanted to ‘hang out’ with her – now known as ‘Netflix and chill’, she said – but ‘didn’t want anyone to know’ that he was seeing her.
Susan added:
I have also heard the comment that plus size women were ‘easier’ and I have had men expect that because they are giving me attention that I am obligated to sleep with them. I do feel that some partners did not take me seriously in the relationship due to my size.
I put up with things in my earlier years that I would not even give the time of day at this point in my life including being talked down to, called names, and verbal and physical abuse.
Despite this, she said ‘sex has never been an issue’ because ‘plenty of men have needs that they want fulfilled’, adding: ‘I wonder how many men truly care, when it comes to the bedroom, if their partner is plus size or not.’
The turning point for Susan came in her mid-twenties, when she met confident and powerful women who dressed however they liked regardless of their size. Seeing other women do this, she started wearing skirts, dresses and crop-tops.
It was when she started doing this that she realised she had ‘missed way too many events or made events less fun due to [her] body issues’, adding: ‘The turning point for me was really looking at my body in different clothes or no clothes and loving each imperfection, roll, out of place feature for what it was.’
She continued:
When I began to embrace my curves, my body, and love my body for what it was, I was then able to wear clothing that I would have never dreamed of putting on before. I think because we look so much different from skinny bodies, and that’s all we used to see in media, this created an altered perception for myself.
I never imagined I would love pools let alone dive off of a diving board when I was younger and here I was, living it up. Embrace your imperfections, study your imperfections and these characteristics will become the unique features that set you apart.
Although Susan still gets negative comments from people regarding her size, this is mostly online and she chooses to delete the comments and forget about them because she ‘knows [her] own worth’.
This has helped her create ‘healthier romantic relationships’ and she now hopes to encourage other women to know their own worth and embrace their bodies.
