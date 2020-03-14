Plus-Sized Oklahoma Woman Calls Out Men Who Think ‘Big Girls Are Easy’

[My] confidence was knocked down by kids who were cruel about my size and even by adults in my life. I was self-conscious of my weight and in turn felt like I had nothing to wear – nothing that would be appealing to anyone I was interested in.

I was constantly told I needed to watch what I eat, [had] fat rolls pinched, [had] complaints on the cost and availability of clothes and having to shop in the adult section, and even at one point was forced to exercise by running at a park.

I never even looked at school as a potential pool of suitors, as the fat jokes and my own self-esteem created invisible barriers. I never dated anyone in high school and barely even dated anyone in my teens.

I recall having a crush on a boy in middle school and he told another [boy] that I was ‘too fat for him to date’. I often felt less than or not as capable as my counterparts due to my size. School became something that I just had to get done to move on into adulthood.