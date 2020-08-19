Plus-Sized Woman Says Being Fat Doesn’t Mean She Has To Settle For Any Man

My life before I moved to NYC could be described as dull. I was unmotivated to make any changes in my life, mostly due to fear, and therefore very unhappy.

I was in a miserable job as a bank cashier making low wages. I was living with a boyfriend in a relationship that was not right for me. I was unhappy with my body because I did not know what happiness even was.

I would never have worn a bikini until I moved to New York and found my new mindset of self-love. In high school, I was so self-conscious of my body and truly believed I would never be able to have a boyfriend until I lost weight.

I was too afraid to talk to guys in high school because of how I felt about my body at that time.