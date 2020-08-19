Plus-Sized Woman Says Being Fat Doesn’t Mean She Has To Settle For Any Man
A plus-sized woman is preaching body confidence as she hit back at trolls and said she doesn’t have to settle for men just because she’s overweight.
Teacher Megan Fisher, originally from Pennsylvania, USA, struggled with her self-confidence growing up, and in her teenage years began to convince herself that the key to happiness was losing weight.
Throughout her teens and early twenties Megan tried countless fad diets, including Atkins, keto, paleo and Isagenix, and she would even starve herself in an attempt to drop pounds.
Recalling the struggles she faced, the 29-year-old said:
My life before I moved to NYC could be described as dull. I was unmotivated to make any changes in my life, mostly due to fear, and therefore very unhappy.
I was in a miserable job as a bank cashier making low wages. I was living with a boyfriend in a relationship that was not right for me. I was unhappy with my body because I did not know what happiness even was.
I would never have worn a bikini until I moved to New York and found my new mindset of self-love. In high school, I was so self-conscious of my body and truly believed I would never be able to have a boyfriend until I lost weight.
I was too afraid to talk to guys in high school because of how I felt about my body at that time.
In January 2014, Megan was going through pre-op preparation for a gastric bypass which was scheduled to take place the following month when she discovered Tess Holliday and the body positive movement.
Megan came to realise that her weight did not reflect who she was, and that she could be happy and confident at 21st, 6lb. She decided to turn her life around, leaving her boyfriend and job and moving to New York City.
Megan said:
I had been on at least one fad diet per year since I was in eighth grade. I even was two weeks out from having gastric bypass surgery at one point but thankfully found the body positivity movement during my pre-op work which gave me the courage to cancel the surgery.
I first went to the beach in my bikini with my family on a small lake so it was kind of a stepping stone to being at a large public beach. The first time I did that, it felt freeing. I got some stares, but I was so happy that I didn’t care why they were staring at me.
I never had plus size role models in my life growing up… I never had someone who was plus size who was so successful saying, ‘your current body is not only fine, you can celebrate it. Celebrate you,’ and Tess did that for me.
Knowing how much Tess has helped me with my journey made me realise that if I post pictures of myself normalising things society says fat girls can’t do like wearing a bikini [and] dating attractive men… My goal is to be the role model I needed when I was younger.
Megan learned how to be more independent and determined that she didn’t need to settle when it came to men.
She now shows off her body in bikinis, crop tops and shorts and shares body positive pictures on Instagram to inspire other women and encourage them to ditch their body insecurities.
Megan explained:
I think some men believe they can message fat girls and that we are obligated to talk to them just because they’re giving us attention, but they are so wrong.
Fat women do not have to settle for any man, we have plenty of amazing options.
The 29-year-old receives a wealth of support from her 11,000 Instagram followers, with many saying that they’ve been inspired to show off their bodies after seeing Megan do the same.
While trolls have targeted Megan, calling her a ‘whale’ or a ‘cow’, the body positive woman refuses to be shamed and continues to share images of herself living her best life.
Discussing the response she has from other Instagram users, Megan said:
I think one of the hardest things has been trolls on the internet… telling me I’m going to die, or that I’m promoting obesity. At this point, it’s so played out and my health is between my doctor and I.
Megan explained that she is now most confident when showing off her body, and she said that if you ‘don’t like it’ you can simply ‘look away’.
The influencer pointed out that no one should get a say in how someone else lives their life, explaining: ‘If it makes you happy, then go for it. You truly cannot make everyone happy, even if you’re wearing a large paper bag hiding all of your curves, so why not wear something that makes you feel amazing?’
Megan tries to travel at least five times a year, during which she posts about her experiences as a plus-sized woman, touching on her aeroplane experiences, travelling solo and what foods to eat abroad.
She also posts pictures of her outfits so her followers can see what clothes are available in their sizes, and she noted that the plus-size community on Instagram as been great at helping people find new, fashionable clothes to wear.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Health, body positivity, Diet, Influencer, overweight, plus sized