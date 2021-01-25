Police Called To Illegal Rave Find Pensioners Queuing For Vaccine
Though pensioners aren’t typically the rave-going type, a group of OAPs queuing for the coronavirus vaccine were mistakenly reported to the police for fear they were attending an illegal dance.
A delay to the arrival of the vaccines caused a crowd to gather outside the Essex Freemasons’ Saxon Hall recently, in turn leading one onlooker to believe that they must have been there to take part in a ‘rave’.
Essex police arrived at the building to lay down the law, but they were surprised to find the crowd was slightly older than they’d anticipated.
Dennis Baum, chairman of Saxon Hall, admitted it was ‘really funny’ when the police were met with ’80 and 90 year-olds on wheelchairs, zimmer frames and walking sticks, patiently queueing for their vaccinations’.
Baum explained that health workers at the hall had been expecting a delivery of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, but it was the Pfizer one that eventually turned up at the later-than-scheduled time of 9.10am. The delay led to car congestion, which got worse when staff ran out of the vaccine and had to wait for more to arrive.
According to Mixmag, the chairman said: ‘It was absolute chaos and very cold. The car park became choc-a-bloc with 80 year-old-plus drivers.’
Baum said ‘grumpy old men and grumpy old women were in abundance’, but in spite of the crowds none of the attendees were actually doing anything illegal, like partaking in the underground rave scene.
Though the situation was not one that required police interception, Essex Police used the opportunity to help disperse the congestion that had formed outside the Hall.
The department commented:
As the good public of Essex know, where we receive reports of people clearly and flagrantly breaking the rules we will respond, but we’re also available to help the community when needed.
Upon receiving reports of congestion at the vaccination centre, a unit responded to offer help with traffic management, and returned later that day to check that everything was progressing smoothly for those getting their jabs.
No-one wants to see all of our communities getting the jab and being protected more than us at Essex Police, particularly our elderly and vulnerable communities and we will do all we can to support that.
Despite being subject to delays, Baum said that the grumpiness was balanced out with ‘many more very appreciative people [who] couldn’t have been more grateful to receive the vaccine and to Saxon Hall and the Freemasons for facilitating it’.
Under current lockdown restrictions, it is against the law to meet socially with other people unless they are part of your household or support bubble.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Life, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Essex, vaccine