Police Deliver Kebab After Arresting Fast Food Driver

Police came through for a hungry fast food customer last week when they made sure to hand over their kebab after arresting the delivery driver.

Roads Policing officers in Woodley, Berkshire pulled over the driver on a quiet residential street on Wednesday, October 21, noticing that one of his tyres was so worn that part of the cord was showing, making it very dangerous to drive with.

The driver gave false details as he had no insurance and no driving licence, and after becoming suspicious police searched him and his vehicle.

He was accused of driving under the influence of drugs and was ultimately arrested. Police seized his car, but before leaving the scene they made sure to take care of some of the more precious cargo found in the vehicle; the kebab.

One of the officers involved in the arrest shared the details of the incident on Twitter, explaining that the kebab was intended for a customer just three houses away from where the driver was pulled over.

Knowing there was no reason the customer should go hungry, the officer took the time to drop it off at their house. The customer was probably surprised to see a police officer show up instead of the fast food worker, but I’m sure they got over their confusion as soon as they tucked into their takeaway.

Social media users expressed their amusement at the situation, with one writing, ‘This is excellent service. Keeping the public protected and fed.’

It’s unclear what consequences the driver faces after his arrest.