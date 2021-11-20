Police Officer Breaks Down E-Scooter Laws

@georgescarmedia/TikTok/Alamy

A police officer on TikTok has explained the laws behind e-scooters in the UK.

In the blink of an eye, it seemed like the streets were suddenly paved with e-scooters from varying companies; some a bit rusty, others pristine. Walk around the likes of Milton Keynes, Salford, Birmingham, Newcastle and many other cities, and you’ll see people zooming about all the time.

While they seem like great fun, a question quickly emerged: which laws apply to e-scooters? Are they like everyday bikes and scooters, or are they like motorised mobility chairs, or are they just the same as a motorbike or car? A police officer has the answers you’re looking for.

Over on TikTok, @georgescarmedia posts regular videos about modified cars, other vehicles and the laws pertaining to them. For example, in one clip he breaks down how a van driver was likely to receive 15 points on his licence after being pulled over for using a mobile phone, before officers discovered a cascade of issues.

Last month, he responded to a follower’s comment asking him to explain the laws on e-scooters, which he described as ‘really complicated because the laws were written before e-scooters came along’.

‘Now, an e-scooter falls under the definition of a motor vehicle, which means that to have it on the road, it’s got to have insurance, a licence, and drink-driving and things like that all cover e-scooters. To have it on the road, you’ve got to have all those things the same a car would have,’ he says.

‘But also, the road networks don’t lend themselves to e-scooters. E-scooters are brilliant, I think we can agree that. You can whip around on them, but the problem is the road network doesn’t support it, and if we suddenly put 3,000 e-scooters on the streets of Exeter with the cars, it’s going to be utter chaos.’

He also said there’s significant work underway in accommodating e-scooters on the roads. Currently, you require a category Q entitlement on your driving licence to drive an e-scooter, which means you only need a provisional.

