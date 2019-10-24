Police Officer Chasing Suspect On Bike Flips Over His Handlebars

Solent News

Strap in: video footage has been released of a high-octane police chase that saw a police officer flying through the air.

Imagine if The Bill crossed over with You’ve Been Framed, and you’d get this brilliant clip.

The dashcam footage captured the moment a poor police officer, who is chasing a suspect on his bike, is thrown through the air after flipping headfirst over his handlebars.

Check out the video below:

The unlucky police officer can be seen soaring through the air in spectacular fashion, as the bike flips above him, before face-planting on the ground.

Prior to the flip, which was recorded yesterday, October 23, the footage initially shows two police officers in pursuit of another cyclist who pedals across a busy road, crossing oncoming traffic.

The officers-in-pursuit follow the man as he cycles across the A32, in Gosport, Hampshire, with the leading officer attempting to swerve between two cars in order to catch up to him.

However, while zooming at a high speed, the officer appears to pull hard on the front brake, thereby causing him to flip headfirst over his handlebars in an unfortunate – but admittedly amusing – accident.

This didn’t stop the chase, however. As the red-faced officer picks himself up, he quickly motions to his colleague, instructing him to continue the chase as the suspect pedals off into a car park.

The owner of the footage, who wishes to remain unnamed, said the video made her laugh so much she ‘watched it over and over again.’

She said:

The first thing I saw was a guy riding really quickly across the road, and I thought ‘oh he’s going fast.’ The red car in front of me stopped to let him go and then that’s when the policeman did his flip. The policeman gave me a thumbs up and I realised he was alright – when I first saw it I thought he was going to break his neck.

After witnessing the majestic flip, the motorist pulled over as she was ‘in a bit of shock,’ but also watched the footage back. ‘I watched it over and over again and had a good laugh to myself because it is rather funny,’ she added.

Thankfully, Hampshire police said the officer was recovering following yesterday’s incident.

The force tweeted:

We are pleased to report the officer in question is okay, has been checked over at hospital and has only minor injuries. Thank you for all the messages of support.

OFFICER UPDATE: Some of you may have seen a video doing the rounds on Facebook this afternoon. We are pleased to report that the officer in question is okay, has been checked over at hospital and has only minor injuries. Thank you for all the messages of support. #OfficerOkay — Gosport Police (@GosportPolice) October 23, 2019

It is not currently known whether the suspect in the chase was caught.

