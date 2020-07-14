Police Patrol Krispy Kreme Stores After ‘Nonsensical’ Free Doughnut Promotion Attracts Huge Crowds In Australia
Police in New South Wales had to patrol crowds outside Krispy Kreme stores following what has been described as a ‘nonsensical’ free doughnut promotion.
In celebration of the doughnut chain’s 83rd birthday, Krispy Kreme Australia decided to run a giveaway whereby a dozen free doughnuts were available to anyone whose birthday fell between mid-March and mid-July.
Over the weekend, Krispy Kreme Australia stated it would be giving away over 350,000 glazed doughnuts, which would only be available while stocks lasted.
In a statement about the offer, Krispy Kreme Australia advised customers to bring their ID and ‘party spirit’, while emphasising that customers would ‘be required to comply with social distancing rules at all times’.
However, concerns for public health were sparked after crowds of people were spotted queuing for freebies outside stores. One store in Penrith store is located approximately 10 minutes away from Newmarch House, an aged-care home, where 19 residents died from coronavirus, The Daily Telegraph reports.
A spokesperson from New South Wales Police said officers were called to numerous locations across Sydney to help with traffic and crowd control, with the promotion leading to crowding and traffic management issues.
Furthermore, officers from the Public Order and Riot Squad were also called out to assist with public health compliance.
Operation coronavirus Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke, encouaged businesses to act in a responsible manner during the ongoing global health crisis:
This is nonsensical and defies logic. We have people in NSW who have lost jobs, people who have missed the opportunity to farewell their loved ones at funerals, and of course, people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Promotions like this do nothing to assist in maintaining social distancing which is vital to stopping the spread of the virus.
Going forward, officers will reportedly be examining whether any potential breaches may have occurred at any of the branches, with ‘appropriate action’ being taken where required.
The news comes as New South Wales remains on high alert; on July 13 it was reported the state had recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus overnight.
Following a cluster of 28 coronavirus cases connected to the Crossroads Hotel in south-west Sydney, Queensland Health has declared coronavirus hotspots in several areas throughout the state of New South Wales.
