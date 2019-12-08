Polyamorous Woman Falls Pregnant By One Of Her Four Lovers

Barcroft

In a story which reads kind of like the plot of Mamma Mia 3, a polyamorous woman has fallen pregnant with one of her four partners.

However – in this very modern romantic tale – each of the four men will be a father to the unborn baby girl, sharing in all the nappy changing and burping duties one would expect from a new papa.

And, despite this being a fairly nontraditional setup, in many ways it all sounds rather practical when you consider how much time and effort actually goes into raising a kid.

Mum-to-be Tory Ojeda, 20, of Jacksonville, Florida, has four romantic partners in her life: Travis, 23, Ethan, 22, Christopher, 22, and Marc, 18.

The polyamorous group of five all live together in the same house, and admit to feelings of jealousy heating up every now and then.

Although Chris is the biological dad, with Tory having become pregnant after the pair went on holiday together, each of the men will do their bit as a dad once the baby arrives.

Chris has admitted his own family were initially unsure about his situation:

My family is slowly coming around to the idea. The pregnancy has helped with that. But at the very beginning, I know my mother and father were hesitant about it. Her main concern was that she didn’t like the idea of me having a partner who was not fulfilled with me alone.

The four men are not involved with each other, and are only connected through Tory who is currently the only person in the relationship to have multiple partners.

According to Tory, she would ‘love it’ if one of her four fellas found a second partner:

Dividing time and figuring out schedules between all five people and making sure everyone feels included, it’s kind of difficult. I’d like to not be the only woman in the relationship. That would definitely be nice.

Tory added:

Maybe in our future, we might see it become a common thing where people don’t bat an eye on it anymore at all. One can hope. […] We would definitely like to have more kids down the line. With there being five adults in the household, we should probably have more than one kid.

The five expectant parents are excited to welcome their little girl in February 2020. And I reckon I could have a pretty good guess as to whether her first word will be ‘mama’ or ‘dada’…

