Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Another Model’s Photo

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Dec 2020 11:22
Pope Francis' Instagram Account Caught Liking Another Model's PhotoPope Francis' Instagram Account Caught Liking Another Model's PhotoPA Images/@margot_foxx

It appears Pope Francis’s Instagram account has once again been caught liking a scantily clad model’s photograph, with the mystery of how it happened continuing to unfold.

Why exactly self-professed ‘tiddy queen’ Margot Foxx, who produces risqué content on OnlyFans, was picked out from the flock at this most holy time of year remains to be seen.

Interestingly, the @franciscus account – which has more than 7.5 million followers – doesn’t actually follow any other accounts. Not even the official Jesus Christ Superstar account. So it’s clear whoever is in charge of Pope Francis’s account would have had to type Foxx’s name in the search bar, that or her account was a suggested follow for the Pope. On the other hand, it could all be Photoshop…

A screenshot of the like – awarded to a photo showing Foxx in a tight black swimsuit – started circulating on social media, with a surprised Foxx tweeting, ‘hey thats me’.

This isn’t the first time the account has been clocked liking a model’s Instagram pic. Last month, the Holy See reportedly requested that Instagram conduct an investigation after the account ‘liked’ a photo of Brazilian model and streamer Natalia Garibotto.

Garibotto’s management firm, COY Co., remarked that she had ‘received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING’, while Garibotto used this unexpected publicity to ramp up subscriptions.

In a subsequent post, the model wrote:

On this very day I was blessed, you could be too. Sexy content, follow back on socials, [the ability to] chat with me directly, monthly cash prize giveaways, signed Polaroids, and more!

nataagataanataagataa@nataagataa/Instagram
As of November 14, after it became clear the like had not gone unnoticed, the photograph in question was no longer liked by the official account.

However, screenshots of the unlikely interaction continued to be shared, with people from all faiths reacting to the ‘blessing’ with a mixture of amusement and confusion.

On November 18, the the Holy See Press Office told the Catholic News Agency (CNA):

We can rule out that the ‘like’ comes from the Holy See, which has turned to Instagram for explanations.

Pope francisPope francisPA Images

Of course, Pope Francis doesn’t run his own social media accounts, and has a team to oversee them for him.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear which devices are used to keep his popular accounts updated, or whether those who oversee them use the same devices to access personal social media accounts.

Julia Banim

