Pope Francis Reportedly Told To Stop Eating Pasta To Help His Back Pain

Pope Francis has reportedly been told he needs to cut down on the amount of pasta he eats, and I can honestly say he has never been more relatable.

The 84-year-old has been suffering with sciatica, and is said to have been told he needs to lose at least 8kg (18lbs) to ease up his symptoms.

Francis been experiencing so much back pain that he’s even been forced to miss a number of appearances in the Vatican, with fears he might be forced to cancel a trip to Iraq in March.

Pope Francis Abolishes Rule That Protects Paedophiles In Catholic Church

‘I should be speaking to you standing up but as you know my sciatica is very painful — it is a very hostile visitor,’ he told cardinals earlier this week, as per The Sun.

‘So if you will bear with me, and I ask your forgiveness, I will address you sitting down.’

It’s claimed that the pope has been told to only eat small bowls of rice at meal times, in addition to fish, fruit, veg and olive oil. Meanwhile, pasta, pizza and cakes are officially off the menu.

Pope Francis Reportedly Told To Stop Eating Pasta To Help His Back Pain

‘If he sticks to the doctors’ advice, he’ll be fine but he’s well known for his healthy appetite,’ a source said.

This isn’t the first time Francis has been warned to watch his pasta consumption, after he was previously told he couldn’t eat the carby goodness more than twice a week, after his robes began looking a little tight in 2015.

According to the Independent, the Pope’s weight gain was blamed on too much spaghetti and not enough exercise.