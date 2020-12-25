Pope’s ‘Like’ Gained Instagram Model 600k New Followers

Pope Model PA Images/nataagataa/Instagram

Pope Francis was seen liking a Brazilian model’s Instagram post. For her, it’s been great for business.

Earlier in November this year, a racy photo posted by Natalia Garibotto, posing next to a school locker, attracted a like from the Pope.

Whether it was the pontiff himself or someone in his team (it’s not clear whether he controls his own Instagram, which has 7.6 million followers), it quickly inspired jokes across social media. However, as well as amusement, Garibotto’s page has seen a major uptick in followers.

Garibotto, 27, told Page Six she’s religious and attends church, and was ‘shocked’ when she first clocked the engagement from the Pope’s official account, describing it as a ‘big deal’.

The papal attention attracted 600,000 more followers to her account – now sitting at a 2.7 million – allowing her have ‘more leverage’ on brand deals as she continues to make money from her page. She said it ‘gave [her] a confidence to post more in clothes and make deals in fashion’.

Earlier, she joked: ‘At least I’m going to heaven.’ COY Co, Garibotto’s management company, also said it’d ‘received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING’.

The Vatican earlier confirmed to The Guardian: ‘We can exclude that the like came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.’

Robert Mickens, editor of the English-language edition of the Catholic daily newspaper La Croix, also said: ‘The pope is not like Donald Trump, he’s not sitting around using his phone or computer to tweet all day long… so he would have nothing to do with this – it’s the communications department, and how this happens… who knows.’

