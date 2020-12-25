unilad
Advert

Pope’s ‘Like’ Gained Instagram Model 600k New Followers

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Dec 2020 14:14
Pope ModelPope ModelPA Images/nataagataa/Instagram

Pope Francis was seen liking a Brazilian model’s Instagram post. For her, it’s been great for business. 

Earlier in November this year, a racy photo posted by Natalia Garibotto, posing next to a school locker, attracted a like from the Pope.

Advert

Whether it was the pontiff himself or someone in his team (it’s not clear whether he controls his own Instagram, which has 7.6 million followers), it quickly inspired jokes across social media. However, as well as amusement, Garibotto’s page has seen a major uptick in followers.

Natalia GaribottoNatalia Garibottonataagataa/Instagram

Garibotto, 27, told Page Six she’s religious and attends church, and was ‘shocked’ when she first clocked the engagement from the Pope’s official account, describing it as a ‘big deal’.

The papal attention attracted 600,000 more followers to her account – now sitting at a 2.7 million – allowing her have ‘more leverage’ on brand deals as she continues to make money from her page. She said it ‘gave [her] a confidence to post more in clothes and make deals in fashion’.

Advert

Earlier, she joked: ‘At least I’m going to heaven.’ COY Co, Garibotto’s management company, also said it’d ‘received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING’.

Pope Francis Pope Francis PA Images

The Vatican earlier confirmed to The Guardian: ‘We can exclude that the like came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.’

Robert Mickens, editor of the English-language edition of the Catholic daily newspaper La Croix, also said: ‘The pope is not like Donald Trump, he’s not sitting around using his phone or computer to tweet all day long… so he would have nothing to do with this – it’s the communications department, and how this happens… who knows.’

Advert

The Pope’s account was also recently caught liking another Instagram model’s photo.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lil Pump Slams Eminem On Instagram As ‘Lame As Hell’
Music

Lil Pump Slams Eminem On Instagram As ‘Lame As Hell’

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent
News

Sikh Community Makes 800 Hot Meals For Stranded Lorry Drivers In Kent

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street
Animals

Stray Dog Cries Tears Of Joy After Kind Stranger Feeds Him On The Street

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph
Science

NASA Tracking Huge Christmas Day Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 22,000mph

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Life, Instagram, Model, Pope Francis

Credits

Page Six and 1 other

  1. Page Six

    Instagram model Natalia Garibotto: Pope Francis ‘like’ was good for business

  2. The Guardian

    Vatican asks Instagram how pope's account liked photo of Brazilian model

 